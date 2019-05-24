Image caption If approved by the government, Square Mile would be the first area in the UK to hold a 15mph limit

A new 15mph speed limit has been suggested for London Square Mile, the City of London has announced.

If approved by the government, it would be the first area in the UK to hold a 15mph limit.

It comes after research showed 90% of all journeys made in the city were partially or entirely walked.

The new strategy hopes to reduce traffic by 25% by 2030 and 50% by 2044 - the speed limit would be launched by 2021 if approved.

Short-term measures to reduce traffic have already begun in the area, including temporary street closures to "make the streets more attractive places to walk, cycle and spend time".

Alastair Moss, from the City of London Corporation, said: "The City of London is one of the most well-connected parts of the UK, with 15 Tube stations, seven Tube lines, eight mainline stations, multiple bus routes and a fast-evolving bicycle network.

"We are working tirelessly to support the 513,000 workers that commute to the Square Mile every day."

A delivery plan for the speed limit is set to be considered by the corporation's Planning and Transportation Committee in the summer.