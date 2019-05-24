Image copyright PA Image caption The Met Police say a post-mortem test is due to be carried out on both victims

A man has been charged with murdering an elderly couple in Kensington, west London.

The bodies of a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found by Met Police officers inside a flat in Adair Tower, Appleford Road, after being alerted by Surrey Police.

Sergey Koudriavstev, 48, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday afternoon with two counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.