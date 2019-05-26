London

Jodie Chesney death: Fourth suspect charged with murder

  • 26 May 2019
Jodie Chesney Image copyright Handout
Image caption Jodie Chesney was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year

A fourth person has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park.

Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music in a park with friends in Harold Hill in Romford, east London, on 1 March.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a stun gun and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two men and a boy have already been charged with her murder.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road in Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, in Romford, a 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, are due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

The 17-year-old who was charged on Sunday had first been arrested on 10 March and initially released under investigation.

Another two people, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

