Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out at a home in Cray Avenue, Orpington on Monday

A woman has died in a house fire in south-east London.

The blaze started at a property in Cray Avenue, Orpington, at about 23:14 BST on Monday and firefighters found the body of a 45-year-old woman.

London Fire Brigade said a 44-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, while two children suffered non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.