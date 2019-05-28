Image copyright Insragram/Spencer Matthews Image caption The group smashed the window of Hour House on Tuesday morning

Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews had to hide in a jeweller's shop vault as a moped-riding gang carried out a smash-and-grab.

The reality TV star said he was at the Hour House in Duke Street, Marylebone, when armed robbers struck at 10:30 BST.

He said they drove through a window before "battering the shop with big huge hammers".

Matthews, who was unhurt, said the men did not take a watch he had gone to collect.

In a post on Instagram stories, he said: "I was there picking up this vintage piece that I'd been waiting for for ages and these guys drive a scooter through the glass and start battering the shop with big huge hammers.

Image copyright Instagram/Spencer Matthews Image caption The reality TV star recounted what happened on his Instagram stories

"We're in the back of the shop looking at them, sprint downstairs, hide in the vault until all the noise passes," he said.

"Come upstairs, the place is just battered and I mean gonzo all the watches have gone, everything."

In the aftermath of the raid, Matthews said he and his friends were looking for his watch.

"Lo and behold, on the floor amongst all the rubble, the glass and stuff, was one watch in the entire shop and it's mine," he said.

"Now if that's not luck I don't know what is."

Image copyright Instagram/ Spencer Matthews Image caption The raiders got away on mopeds

Image copyright Instagram/Spencer Matthews Image caption The windows were smashed with hammers

Armed police attended the scene but no arrests were made, the Met Police said.

A man in his 30s was treated by London Ambulance paramedics for an eye injury sustained after the window was smashed.