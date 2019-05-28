Image copyright LAS Image caption The rapid response ambulance was attacked during last year's World Cup

A court case against four people accused of damaging an ambulance during World Cup celebrations in London last year has been dropped.

The car was taken out of service when it was damaged in Borough High Street following England's quarter-final win over Sweden on 7 July last year.

Three men and and a woman were due to appear at Inner London Crown Court next month charged with criminal damage.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed they offered no evidence on the case.

The four people who will no longer face trial are:

Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, from Poplar, London; Larissa Bell, 21, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire; James Elton, 27, from West Hampstead, London and Scott Dennett, 25, from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire.