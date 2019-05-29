Jodie Chesney murder accused in court

Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed in east London on 1 March

A 17-year-old boy has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of teenager Jodie Chesney.

The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is also accused of possessing of a prohibited weapon, a stun gun.

Jodie, 17, was killed on 1 March in a Romford park - the fifth fatal stabbing of a teenager in London in 2019.

The accused teenager, of Barking, will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, along with three others charged with the murder of Jodie.

They are Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford; a 16-year-old boy from Romford; and Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row.

A trial date has been set for 2 September.