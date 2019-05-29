Image copyright LAS Image caption The rapid response ambulance was attacked during last year's World Cup

Four people accused of damaging an ambulance during World Cup celebrations have agreed to pay £3,332 towards the repair of the vehicle.

Footage had appeared to show a group of people climbing on the ambulance car in the wake of England beating Sweden.

James Elton, 27, Perry Kangyue Jian, 26, Larissa Bell, 21, and Scott Dennett, 25, were due to stand trial charged with criminal damage.

But the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the charges on Tuesday.

It prompted a number of people to question the decision, with one person branding it "unbelievable".

Prosecutors have now sought to explain the decision, which was taken in March but not publicised until now.

The CPS confirmed Mr Elton, of West Hampstead in London, Mr Kangyue Jian, of Poplar in London, Ms Bell, of East Kilbride in Scotland, and Mr Dennett, of Thornton-Cleveleys in Lancashire had agreed to pay £833 each towards the ambulance's repair.

A spokesman said: "This course of action was supported by police and the appropriate payments have since been made."

The vehicle had been parked close to London's Borough Market where crowds had gathered to watch the match.

The ambulance suffered extensive damage to its bonnet and windscreen, as well as dents and scuffs to the roof as a result of being used as an impromptu stage.

Footage of the incident was broadcast by a number of news outlets and circulated widely on social media.