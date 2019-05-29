Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Driver chases and shoves over 80-year-old in south-east London

A driver who caused an 80-year-old pedestrian serious injuries in an apparent road-rage attack has admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

John Edward Dugdale, 56, chased the victim down a south-east London street on 21 April and shoved him in the back after a "verbal altercation".

Dugdale, of Wickham Road, Croydon, whose victim had multiple broken bones, handed himself in after an appeal.

He will be sentenced on 25 June after pleading guilty last week.

At the time of the appeal, Det Con Luke Thomson called the attack on Parish Lane, Penge, "nonsensical".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The attack "could have cost [the victim] his life" police said

The Met said the victim was crossing the road at about 19:50 BST, when he was almost hit by Dugdale's silver vehicle, after which words were exchanged.

Dugdale then pulled over, chased the victim and pushed him over, and as he fell he hit a brick wall and was found unconscious by paramedics.

Dugdale got back into his car and drove off. Det Con Thomson said the attack "could have cost him his life".

Dugdale handed himself in on 22 May, the day of the appeal, and pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to causing grievous bodily harm on 24 May.

He was bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court next month for sentencing.