Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Lamb was described in court as "the loveliest boy you could ever meet"

The mother of a three-year-old boy allegedly crushed to death by a car seat has been jailed.

Adrian Hoare, 24, was found guilty of child cruelty after the Old Bailey heard she placed Alfie Lamb in the footwell of an Audi convertible in south London in February last year.

Her boyfriend Stephen Waterson, 25, was accused of crushing Alfie by reversing the car seat into him.

Hoare was sentenced to two years and nine months at the same court.

Hoare, from Gravesend, Kent, also admitted perverting the course of justice and was convicted of assaulting Emilie Williams, who was in the car at the time, but she was cleared of manslaughter.

A jury failed to reach a verdict on the same charge for Mr Waterson, from Croydon. He is due to face a retrial in September.