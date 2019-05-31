London

Off-duty cop in boxers scuppers burglars in Barnes

  • 31 May 2019
Barnes High Street Image copyright Google Images
Image caption The officer was awoken by a disturbance near his home in Barnes High Street

An off-duty PC stopped an early-morning armed jewellery shop burglary near his home - wearing just his boxer shorts.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was awoken by the attempted raid near his home in Barnes, south-west London, at about 03:30 BST.

He saw four people trying to break into the store and, "acting instantly", ran out into the street.

"I'm glad I was able to intervene," said the officer. "If it happens again, I hope I have more clothes on."

The Met said a pick axe was thrown at the officer, who only qualified two weeks ago, but the suspects escaped empty-handed on mopeds.

Police said the jewellers' shop window had been smashed and the suspects had left a sledgehammer and a chisel at the scene.

Commander Sally Benatar, from the South West Borough Command Unit, said: "The bravery of this officer undoubtedly stopped the suspects from stealing anything from the premises.

"He is a brand new officer, merely days into his role as a PC and he should be very proud of his actions. I have spoken to him today to thank him for his outstanding efforts."

Police said no arrests had been made.

