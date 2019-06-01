Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics treated Iderval da Silva on Charlotte Despard Avenue

A second teenager has been charged with murdering a man who died after he was attacked by a group in south-west London.

Jaden Richards, 19, of Strasburg Road, Wandsworth, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later in connection with the death of Iderval da Silva.

The 46-year-old Brazilian national was found with a head injury on Charlotte Despard Avenue in Battersea on 25 May.

He died in hospital three days later.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named and is also from Wandsworth, was charged with murder and appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey for a bail application on Tuesday.

Another 16-year-old boy who was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm was bailed until a date in early June, Scotland Yard said

A post-mortem examination into Mr da Silva's death will be held in due course.