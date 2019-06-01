Image copyright Google Image caption The fight happened in a pub on Preston Road - although police refused to name it

A man has been killed in a fight that broke out at a pub in north-west London.

The Met Police said it happened in Preston Road, Harrow, at 23:05 BST on Thursday.

Paramedics attended and the 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been bailed until the end of June. Police refused to name the pub but have urged witnesses to contact them.