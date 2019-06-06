Image copyright Other Image caption Guests and staff at the hotel were evacuated from the Ramada hotel as a precaution

The death of a woman in a north London hotel is being linked to the discovery of heroin, police have said.

Staff found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive at the Ramada on Leisure Way, Finchley, at about 14:44 BST. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

Guests and staff were evacuated as a precaution after a substance was found, which was later confirmed to be the class A drug.

Paramedics assessed six other people but none were not taken to hospital.