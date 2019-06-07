Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird was found stabbed in Somerford Grove

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London.

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney on 1 May.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent to a second victim and will appear at Stratford Youth Court.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of the same offences on Friday.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, has already been charged with Tashaûn's murder.

The 16-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.