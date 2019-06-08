Image copyright PA Image caption Geraldine Winner, a former dancer, married Michael in 2011 but was widowed in January 2013

A woman who claims to have had a relationship with film director Michael Winner has appeared in court accused of robbing his widow of jewellery, art and cash worth £150,000.

Geraldine Winner suffered serious head injuries and a broken finger when she was beaten with a metal pole, hit with a kettle and tied up in her flat.

Gurgana Geuorgoieva, 48, was charged with robbery.

She will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 5 July.

Personal trainer Ms Geuorgoieva, of Russell Road, Holland Park, claims to have been in a relationship with Mr Winner between 1999 and 2002.

The court heard she is alleged to have worn a disguise including a wig to carry out the attack in Knightsbridge, central London, in October 2015.

Police offered a £10,000 reward for information at the time, saying items stolen included a heart-shaped diamond pendant, cash and a painting of St Mark's Basilica in Venice by the artist Franz Richard Unterberger.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Saturday that all but one of the items stolen have now been recovered.

Ms Geuorgoieva was not asked to enter a plea.