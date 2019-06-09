Image copyright Reuters Image caption The balloons flew over many of London's famous landmarks

Dozens of hot air balloons took flight over London and filled the capital's skyline on Sunday morning.

A total of 46 balloons took off from Battersea Park and flew over some of London's landmarks including The Shard, Canary Wharf and Greenwich.

It was all part of the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta - which has been running since 2015.

Funds raised will go to three charities - Samaritans, OnSide Youth Zones and Place2B.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The hot air balloons took off from Battersea Park at 05:15 BST

Since being set up and founded in 2015, the regatta has raised a total of £250,634.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some of the balloons were notable for their irregular shape

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The event raises awareness and money for The Lord Mayor's Appeal charities