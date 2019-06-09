Image copyright @mobee_me Image caption About 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens in Barking

Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a large fire at a block of flats in Barking, east London.

London Fire Brigade tweeted that 15 crews totalling about 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens at 15:31 BST.

The Met Police said officers were helping firefighters deal with "a major incident".

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Residents have been evacuated from nearby flats and the Met has put road closures in place.

Pictures on social media showed part of the building engulfed in flames and smoke billowing into the air.

Image copyright @sakukrish Image caption Firefighters were alerted at about 15:30 BST

The ground floor to the sixth floor of the block of flats was alight, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Crews from Barking, Dagenham East Ham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

London Fire Brigade's Andy Maloney said: "Crews are continuing to work really hard at the scene to bring the fire under control."

Image copyright @sakukrish Image caption The Met Police said officers were helping with "a major incident"

The London Ambulance Service said it was called out shortly after the fire began, but said "there are no reports of any injuries at the moment".

A spokesperson added: "We sent two ambulance crews, two solo responders, our hazardous area response team and London's Air Ambulance.

"We have a tactical commander and our command support vehicle at the scene."

