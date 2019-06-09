Barking fire: Blaze breaks out in east London flats
Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a large fire at a block of flats in Barking, east London.
London Fire Brigade tweeted that 15 crews totalling about 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens at 15:31 BST.
The Met Police said officers were helping firefighters deal with "a major incident".
There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Residents have been evacuated from nearby flats and the Met has put road closures in place.
Pictures on social media showed part of the building engulfed in flames and smoke billowing into the air.
The ground floor to the sixth floor of the block of flats was alight, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Crews from Barking, Dagenham East Ham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
London Fire Brigade's Andy Maloney said: "Crews are continuing to work really hard at the scene to bring the fire under control."
The London Ambulance Service said it was called out shortly after the fire began, but said "there are no reports of any injuries at the moment".
A spokesperson added: "We sent two ambulance crews, two solo responders, our hazardous area response team and London's Air Ambulance.
"We have a tactical commander and our command support vehicle at the scene."
Are you in the area? If you have been affected, please email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Upload your pictures / video here
- Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100
- Please read our terms of use and privacy policy