Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sheiku Adams died after falling out of the window of his third-floor flat in Camden

Four people accused of killing a man who fell from a third-floor flat have been cleared of manslaughter.

Sheiku Adams, 49, died on 25 October after people forced their way into his home in north London, police said.

At the Old Bailey, Stephanie Haughton, 35, and Jamie Cohen, 34, Neil Allen, 26, and Nicola Green, 32, were found not guilty of manslaughter.

But Haughton and Jamie Cohen were convicted of burglary, while Allen admitted aggravated burglary.

Mr Adams had been at home with his wife and teenage daughter when raiders struck their flat in Denyer House in Highgate Road, Camden, at about 21:05 BST, the Met said.

He was rushed to St Mary's Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Neil Allen admitted aggravated burglary before the trial began

After the end of a trial on Friday, Cohen, of Sundrige Walk, Wolverhampton, Haughton, of Leslie Road, Wolverhampton, and Ms Green, of Oxley Moor Road, Wolverhampton, were found not guilty of aggravated burglary and robbery.

Ms Green was also cleared of burglary.

Allen, of Fordhouse Road, Wolverhampton, Cohen and Haughton will be sentenced on 10 July.