Image copyright Met Police Image caption Harvey Tyrrell died in September 2018

Two men have been charged with the manslaughter of a seven-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a pub in Romford, east London.

Harvey Tyrrell died an hour after he was injured while climbing over the garden wall of the King Harold Pub in Harold Wood on 11 September 2018.

David Bearman, 71, of Hornchurch, has been charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity, police said.

Colin Naylor, 72, of Rayleigh, was charged with manslaughter.

Both men are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on 11 July.