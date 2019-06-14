Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Bilal Mumin was found guilty of murder, as well as violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon

A man has been handed a life sentence for a "terrifying" attack in which an Albanian national was killed and his brother suffered brain injuries.

Edmond Jonuzi, 35, also known as Edmond Preci, was stabbed to death near Turnpike Lane station on 9 June 2018.

His brother, Eraldi Preci, was left with a fractured skull.

Bilal Mumin, 20, from Finchley Road, Hampstead, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years. Three other men were sentenced for violent disorder.

The Old Bailey heard that violence broke out after a drug dealer persistently approached Mr Jonuzi and his relatives, who were returning home after a meal.

'Terrifying event'

Judge Philip Katz said that within minutes Mr Jonuzi was stabbed to death "for no better reason than that he became irritated by the same dealer who offered drugs and would not take 'no' for an answer."

The judge added: "This would have been a terrifying event for any bystander to see in a public park on a summer evening with youngsters playing basketball nearby."

The court heard Mr Jonuzi came from Albania but had regarded the UK as his home.

His mother, Dava Preci, described her son as being full of life and having "big dreams" for his future.

Edmond Jonuzi was left with 19 injuries, including a stab wound to his heart

Judge Katz said: "It is a bitter irony that a young man who came to this country to better his life from Albania ends up murdered at the hands of another young man who came to this country as a refugee."

Ismail Mohammed, 21, of Chichester Road, Enfield, was sentenced to three years in prison, as was Rayan Saleh, 24, of no fixed address , while Eldar Iliazi, 21, of Alexandra Park Road, Wood Green, got 30 months.

Three further defendants are expected to be sentenced on 30 July.