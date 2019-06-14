Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene a short while after he was found

A man has been shot and killed in a car park in south-east London.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens, was critically injured in Hartville Road, Plumstead, just before 17:00 BST.

Armed police, local officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance all attended, but he died a short while later.

A murder investigation has been launched, but no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

There has not yet been a formal identification, police said.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone with information on what happened to get in touch urgently.

Local people have been told to expect an enhanced police presence in the area.