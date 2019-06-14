Wandsworth stabbing leaves teenage man dead
- 14 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has started after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London.
The man, believed to be in his late teens, was found in a critical condition by police just before 17:00 BST on Deeside Road, Wandsworth.
London Ambulance Service attended, but he died a short while later.
No arrests have been made. but the force said detectives would be following up a number of leads. Police are appealing for further information.