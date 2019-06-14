Image copyright Google Image caption The man died a short while after emergency services got to him

A murder investigation has started after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London.

The man, believed to be in his late teens, was found in a critical condition by police just before 17:00 BST on Deeside Road, Wandsworth.

London Ambulance Service attended, but he died a short while later.

No arrests have been made. but the force said detectives would be following up a number of leads. Police are appealing for further information.