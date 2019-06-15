Image copyright Isabel Infantes/PA Image caption The victim died at the scene of the stabbing in Wandsworth

Police made 14 arrests after three separate London attacks left two teenagers dead and three men injured in the space of 12 hours.

A 18-year-old man was stabbed to death at about 16:42 BST on Friday in Wandsworth, south London.

Police were called minutes later, at 16:54, to Plumstead, south-east London, where a teenager was shot dead.

Three men were then stabbed during a fight in Clapham, south-west London, at about 03:22 on Saturday.

The condition of two of the men is not yet known, while the third has injuries not deemed to be life-threatening or changing.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "sickened" following the death of the two teenagers.

Six males - aged between 16 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder of the teenager in Wandsworth, who died from stab wounds in Deeside Road.

Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan said the killing was "heartbreaking" and "absolutely tragic".

After the shooting in a car park on Hartville Road in Plumstead, three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Armed police, local officers, the London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance all attended, but the teenage victim died a short while later.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the multiple stabbing on Bedford Road in Clapham - two for violent disorder, one for carrying a bladed instrument and the other for possession of a Taser.

The two deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 up to 55.

Last year there were 132 homicides - the highest level for a decade.