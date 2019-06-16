Image copyright Isabel Infantes/PA Image caption The victim died at the scene of the stabbing in Wandsworth

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London.

The victim, yet to be named, died after being stabbed at about 16:42 BST on Friday on Deeside Road, Wandsworth.

A 17-year-old boy from Merton and an 18-year-old man from Wandsworth have been charged with his murder and are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Four others, aged between 16 and 19, have been released under investigation.

The fatal stabbing was the first of three killings in the capital in the space of 24 hours.