Wilham Mendes was stabbed to death in Tottenham last year

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by four teenagers for no other reason than "aggression and blood lust", a court has heard.

Wilham Mendes, who was a keen boxer, was attacked in Tottenham, north London, on 22 December last year.

The Old Bailey heard the four boys - aged 17, 16, and two 15-year-olds - acted "as a team" as they robbed then stabbed the Portuguese national.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.

The jury heard Mr Mendes had been making his way home from work when he was stopped by the teenagers.

He tried to escape but his bag was taken and he was chased along an alleyway, then stabbed repeatedly, the court was told.

'Bump fists'

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said two of the accused attacked Mr Mendes while one stood by ready to offer support if needed and the other "stood guard" at the end of the alleyway.

"Once Wilham had been attacked and left for dead the four defendants calmly jogged away" with two sharing "bump fists in celebration at their success," Mr Glasgow said.

Jurors were told the attack on Mr Mendes had taken place minutes after the four teenagers had robbed two friends aged 19 and 18, who had been standing at a bus stop on Tottenham High Road.

Mr Glasgow described the defendants as "teenagers who thought they had the right to threaten and rob whoever they found... teenagers who stabbed one of their victims for no reason other than simple aggression and blood lust."

One of the 15-year-olds has admitted two counts of robbery and the 16-year-old defendant has admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.