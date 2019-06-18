Image copyright Isabel Infantes / PA Wire

A man has denied fraudulently claiming more than £70,000 in handouts meant for Grenfell Tower fire survivors.

Daniel Steventon, 37, allegedly claimed he lived in the flats when fire engulfed the building in June 2017.

At Isleworth Crown Court, Mr Steventon, of Brondesbury Villas, Kilburn, denied filing for accommodation, monies and services worth £74,225 between August 2017 and May 2018.

Two other people are accused of falsely claiming more than £40,000.

Carmel Daly, 49, and Robert Kenneally, 51, of Warwick Lane, West Kensington, missed the hearing earlier because of medical issues, the court heard.

They are accused of claiming £47,802 in "accommodation, goods and services" in money meant for Grenfell survivors.

A total of 72 people died and more than 70 others were injured in the tragedy on 14 June 2017.

Ms Daly and Mr Kenneally will next appear on 8 July.

A provisional trial date for Mr Steventon has been scheduled for 24 February.