A man who was stabbed to death in east London has been named by police as Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky.

The 34-year-old from Russia, who was also known as Gleb Stalnoy, died in Alton Street, Tower Hamlets, on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said the attack had happened "in broad daylight" in front of "a number of witnesses".

Two men, aged 28 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said police were "doing all we can to find out who is responsible for his death".

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.