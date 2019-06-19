Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Welbeck Road in Barnet on Tuesday after reports of a fight

A man has died after a triple stabbing in north London.

Officers were called to Welbeck Road in Barnet at 22:50 BST on Tuesday after reports of a fight.

Scotland Yard said three men had been taken to hospital and one was pronounced dead - the fifth killing in the capital in six days.

The two other injured men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, have been discharged from hospital. The Met has launched a murder investigation.

The fatal stabbing comes after a man in his 40s was knifed to death in Whalebone Lane, Stratford, in the early hours of Monday.

That followed three homicides in the space of 24 hours, including two teenagers who were fatally attacked on Friday.

Cheyon Evans, 18, was found stabbed on Deeside Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 16:42 BST, and died at the scene.

Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, south-east London, was shot dead in Hartville Road, Plumstead, shortly before 17:00.

On Saturday, Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, 30, was stabbed to death in a field in Alton Street, in Tower Hamlets, east London, just before 14:00.

The Met Police said it has stepped up patrols in certain hotspots.

Mohamed Nadir Dafallah, 18, from Wandsworth, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with Mr Evans' murder.

They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.