Image copyright MET POLICE Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women in his taxi

"Black cab rapist" John Worboys has admitted attacks on four more women.

The 62-year-old taxi driver was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex assaults on 12 victims in London.

He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to two counts of administering a drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault on four other complainants. He will be sentenced on 2 September.

Worboys, from Enfield, targeted women who hailed his cab and drugged them in order to sexually assault them.

The defendant, who now goes by the name John Derek Radford, was jailed for at least eight years after his first trial for the attacks carried out between 2000 and 2008.

'Sense of sexual entitlement'

A previous hearing in the latest case was told the victim hailed Worboy's taxi in London's West End in 2000 or 2001.

Prosecutors said the defendant told her had won money on the horses before offering her champagne laced with drugs. She awoke the next day naked and with no memory of what happened after accepting the drink.

The second complainant was a university student targeted in 2003 after leaving a nightclub on New Oxford Street, in "an identical method to not only the first count, but a number of previous convictions and allegations three and four", the court heard.

Worboys admitted two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault and two of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was told after his first trial he would be held in custody as long as he was deemed a danger to the public.

Last year, the Parole Board ruled he should remain in prison citing his "sense of sexual entitlement" and a need to control women.

Police believe Worboys may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults.