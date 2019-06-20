Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Hughes, 15, was stabbed

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy outside a chicken shop in a south-east London "gang war".

Jay Hughes was knifed with a machete outside Morley's in Bellingham on 1 November.

He is thought to be the youngest victim of a fatal stabbing in London in 2018. The Old Bailey heard there was nothing to suggest Jay was part of a gang.

A boy, 17, was convicted of murder and remanded until sentencing on 2 August.

'Stab first, facts later'

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the defendant was a member of a south-east London gang from Penge that was at odds with a rival gang from Bellingham.

The court heard CCTV caught the moment Jay and a friend were approached by three masked youths armed with knives and one of them walked over to him and stabbed him in the chest.

A witness heard the stabber call out to his accomplices "I got one" before getting back into a car and driving off, the jury was told.

Image copyright PA Image caption The teenager was found with stab wounds in Randlesdown Road

"Another young life has been lost in a senseless act of violence which arises, the prosecution say, from a gang war," Mr Aylett said.

"Those who are engaged in such feuds tend to stab first and find out the facts later."

The 17-year-old defendant had been seen on CCTV in a shop two hours before the stabbing wearing exactly the same clothes, the court heard.

On the day of the murder the defendant's phone had been turned off shortly before, which the prosecution suggested was "no coincidence" and then turned back on in the area of Linden Grove.

Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene in Randlesdown Road in Bellingham

The car that carried the attacker to and from the chicken shop was later found abandoned by police in Linden Grove, with Jay's blood on the back seat.

After the stabbing, he changed his hairstyle and went into hiding having dumped his phone, the prosecution said.

During the trial, the defendant claimed he had not been present during the murder.