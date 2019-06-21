Image caption The charge states Mr Phillips pursued Ms Soubry along the street "loudly haranguing her"

A protester who allegedly called Change UK leader Anna Soubry MP a "Nazi" was thrown out of court twice during a harassment charge hearing.

Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard, 29, interrupted proceedings when Brian Phillips, 55, of Dale View, Erith, south-east London, entered his plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was forced to leave the court but was allowed back for his own hearing.

The two men deny harassing the former Tory MP outside Parliament.

Mr Phillips and Mr Goddard, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, were allegedly together outside the Houses of Parliament when Ms Soubry was shouted at.

The charge states Mr Phillips pursued her along the street "loudly haranguing her", used "rude and insulting language" and "impeded her and her assistant as they attempted to enter Ms Soubry's workplace".

During his own case management hearing, Mr Goddard, who was representing himself, argued about his "draconian" bail conditions and was told by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser: "Thank you. You can go now."

Mr Goddard branded the move a "joke" and told police officers and security guards: "Don't touch me."

As he left the courtroom, he warned: "One day you'll all be held to account, every one of you. Complete and utter disgrace."

The pair will face trial together in a joined case on 19 July.