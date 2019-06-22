Feltham shooting: Man dies at block of flats
- 22 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man aged in his 20s has been shot dead at a block of flats in south-west London.
The victim was discovered critically injured when armed police were called to Exeter House, Watermill Way, Feltham, at 23:05 BST on Friday.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene shortly after. His next of kin have been told.
Scotland Yard said nobody else was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made.
A post-mortem examination will take place "in due course", the force said.