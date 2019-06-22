Image copyright Met Police Image caption Both victims were thought to be homeless and staying at the makeshift campsite in Ilford

Police are trying to identify two victims of a suspected arson attack which left one dead and the other fighting for his life.

The men were found badly burnt near a road in Ilford, east London, on Tuesday night after a blaze at a makeshift campsite where they were living.

The man who died suffered almost 100% burns and was discovered near the site. The other made it to the roadside and is in an induced coma in hospital.

Two men have been charged with murder.

The 37-year-old and 51-year-old have both appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court where they were also charged with attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Image caption The victim who died was discovered by paramedics close to the burnt shelter

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the blaze at the temporary campsite, which had been constructed on scrubland near the A406.

It is believed the men, both aged in their 40s, were homeless and staying there.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine called it a "horrific incident which has caused one man to lose his life, and may claim the life of another".