Image copyright PA Image caption About 40 riders joined Julie and Mark Wallace who plan to reach Paris on 29 June

The parents of the youngest victim of the London Bridge terror attack have begun a week-long cycle ride to Paris in their daughter's memory.

Julie and Mark Wallace were joined by first responders and survivors from the attack as they set off from Borough Market - where Sara Zelenak died.

The 21-year-old was one of eight people killed in the area on 3 June 2017.

Ms Wallace described finding out about her death as a "horrendous day" but "love will always win over hate".

"The support we've received from home in Australia and the London people is overwhelming," she said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Australian Sara Zelenak had been working as a live-in au pair in south-west London

The pair set off at 07:30 BST with about 40 other cyclists after laying flowers for their daughter. They plan to arrive at the Eiffel Tower on 29 June.

Mr Wallace said the ride was "in honour of Sara" and "our major fundraiser for Sarz Sanctuary"- a retreat to support people who are trying to cope with traumatic grief.

The couple plan to open the centre in Queensland, where Ms Zelenak was originally from.

Christine Delcros, whose boyfriend Xavier Thomas was killed in the attack, was among those at Borough Marker as the group set off.

Before the departure, the Australian High Commissioner to the UK praised the ride as "a wonderful thing".

"You have taken that grief and turned it into a wonderful opportunity to try and help people who have suffered as you have suffered," George Brandis said.

Image caption Flowers were laid in memory of the victims of the attack before the group departed

Ms Zelenak was stabbed in the neck after she jumped out of the way of a van that was being driven into pedestrians by three men.

An inquest into the deaths of those killed in the attack is ongoing at the Old Bailey.