Image copyright Met Police Image caption Muhammad Javed used a hammer and machete to kill his wife

A man who murdered his wife in a brutal hammer and machete attack in their living room has been jailed for life.

Saeeda Hussain, 54, was killed at her east London home last February after years of violence at the hands of her coercive husband, the Old Bailey heard.

Muhammad Javed wrongly suspected his wife was having an affair and had installed CCTV to monitor her.

The court heard she sustained at least 46 separate impacts from the machete and seven blows from the hammer.

The 59 year old, of Staines Road, Ilford, must serve a minimum of 20 years.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mother-of-five Saeeda Hussain was murdered at the home she shared with her husband

The couple had moved to the UK together but while he had never been given leave to remain, Ms Hussain had been granted British citizenship.

Her children said she was too scared to report the abuse in case her husband - who could not work legally in the UK - was deported.

Judge Rebecca Poulet said that despite the years of abuse, Ms Hussain's demeanour never changed towards her husband and she always insisted her children treat him with respect.

She said Javed had not grabbed the hammer and machete in the heat of the moment but had deliberately retrieved them from the shed with the intention of attacking his wife, adding: "I'm in no doubt she lived in constant fear."

Ms Hussain's daughter Sidra told the court: "I feel like it was just a great dream that my mother was in my life - when I think of the reality of living life without her it feels incomplete."