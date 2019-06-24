Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell was stabbed three times in the attack, the court heard

A man was murdered in an attack by a group of nine people who were "armed to the teeth" after a "feud" over his girlfriend, a court has heard.

Jay Sewell, 18, was fatally stabbed in Lee, near Eltham, south London, on 11 December.

The Old Bailey heard Daniel Grogan harboured "intense feelings of jealousy and rejection" after Mr Sewell began a relationship with his ex-partner, and this "led to a killing".

Mr Grogan and eight others deny murder.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told jurors 20-year-old Mr Grogan had threatened to kill Mr Sewell a number of times after he started a relationship with Gemma Hodder.

In return Mr Sewell and his friends issued threats to Mr Grogan and "the feud...started brewing", the court heard.

"We suggest that Daniel's intense feelings of jealousy and rejection were the first drop of poison that led to a killing," said Mr Cray.

"The poison spread rapidly to his family and friends who are the other eight defendants."

'Knives, hammers and axe'

The court heard that on 11 December Mr Sewell, Ms Hodder and a group of friends had driven to near Mr Grogan's house, where she had hoped to straighten things out so they could "get on with their lives".

They did not realise Mr Grogan and his co-defendants were lying in wait for them, Mr Cray said.

"They were a close-knit family group and that night they were armed to the teeth with weapons such as knives, hammers and a 4ft (1.21m) long axe," said Mr Cray.

Jurors heard Mr Sewell was stabbed three times and one of his friends was knifed in the back.

Daniel Grogan, Peter Grogan, 22, Liam Hickey, 18, Robert Grogan, 54, Charlie Dudley, 25, Ann Grogan, 54, Jamie Bennett, 31, Francesca Grogan, 30, and a 17-year-old boy, all from south-east London, deny murder, violent disorder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial, expected to last eight weeks, continues.