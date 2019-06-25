Billy Cox murder: Two arrested 12 years after Clapham shooting
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy more than 12 years ago.
Billy Cox was shot dead in his bedroom in Fenwick Place in Clapham, south-west London, on 14 February 2007.
He was found fatally injured by his younger sister, then aged 13. There was no sign of forced entry to the house.
Two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of his murder on Tuesday and taken to a police station in south London to be questioned.
The Met Police said the men were detained "following developments within the investigation".
One person was held on suspicion of murder and four people were arrested for suspected drug dealing in June 2007 during the original investigation into Billy's death, but no charges were brought.