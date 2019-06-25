London

Feltham shooting: Three arrested over gun death

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old was shot dead at a block of flats in south-west London.

Edward Simpson was found fatally wounded when armed police were called to Exeter House, Watermill Way, Feltham, at 23:05 BST on 21 June.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as single gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

The suspects - aged 22, 26 and 27 - remain in police custody.

Mr Simpson, of Feltham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, the Met said: "The scene is surrounded by homes and officers believe that someone will have information which could prove vital to the investigation."

