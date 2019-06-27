Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happpened on Uxbridge Road in Shepherd's Bush

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in west London.

The victim, believed to be 18, was found with a stab injury in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, on Wednesday night.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 21:20 BST, along with paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

The teenager died at the scene a short time later.

Police are working to track down those involved in the incident.

Det Insp Luke Wyllie said: "A young man's life has been tragically cut short.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to apprehend those involved.

"Extra police and specialist units are working on the ground now to build a clearer picture of what took place and work to protect and reassure those in the local community."

A Section 60 order - which gives police the power to stop and search people in a designated area - has been put in place in Shepherd's Bush and Notting Hill until Thursday afternoon.

Police are in the process of informing the teenager's next of kin and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.