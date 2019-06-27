Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gary Hopkins and Stacey Docherty were sentenced at the Old Bailey

A man who murdered a teenager and allowed his body to become infested with insects after hiding him in an attic for eight months has been jailed.

Gary Hopkins hacked Abdi Ali, 17, to death at the north London home he shared with Stacy Docherty and their three children in December 2017.

Hopkins, 38, was convicted of murder and sentenced at the Old Bailey to life with a minimum term of 22 years.

He had denied murder, blaming another drug dealer for Abdi's death.

His partner Docherty was cleared of murder and manslaughter but jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice by helping Hopkins hide the body.

The court had previously heard Abdi was a drug dealer who would sometimes use Hopkins' flat to do business.

Jurors heard window cleaner Hopkins "lost it", hitting Abdi over the head with a claw hammer and repeatedly stabbing him with a knife.

Hopkins - who the court heard along with Docherty was addicted to crack cocaine and heroin - then bundled the body inside a duvet cover, stashing it and the murder weapons in the loft at his home.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdi Ali was reported missing by his family on 31 December 2017

Abdi's body was infested with insects by the time police found him eight months later.

The killing only came to light when Hopkins boasted to one of his friends of murdering Abdi, before taking them to the loft to see for themselves.

Angela Moriarty, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a callous crime where the defendants showed no remorse."

Hopkins had pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and preventing a lawful burial.