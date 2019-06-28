Image copyright Met Police Image caption Yusuf Mohamed was treated by paramedics but died at the scene

A man who was stabbed to death inside a west London shop as he tried to hide following a fight has been named by police.

Yusuf Mohamed died at the scene after he was attacked in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, on Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the 18-year-old went into the store "for cover" but was followed and stabbed.

No arrests have been made but police said they were looking "two males, possibly in their teens".

The pair were seen on CCTV running away from the area in the direction of Wormholt Park.

Image caption A witness said the teenager was chased into a shop

A post-mortem examination found Mr Mohamed, who was from the Hammersmith area, died from a stab wound.

Passers-by have been laying flowers outside the shop in tribute to the 18-year-old.