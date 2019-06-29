Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with stab wounds at a property in Raymead Avenue at 03:30 BST

A woman who was about eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death in south London.

The woman, 26, was found with stab wounds at a home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, at 03:30 BST and pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said the woman's baby had been delivered by paramedics and taken to hospital. The child remains in a critical condition.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman described the stabbing as "a horrific incident".

The Met said the woman's next of kin had been informed and a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.

Det Ch Insp Norman said "a large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time".