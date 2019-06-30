A man believed to be in his late 20s has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street in East Ham, Newham, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday where they found the wounded man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified.

Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim would take place.

A murder investigation has been launched and anyone with information has been urged to contact police.