Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in south London in the early hours of Sunday

A woman who was stabbed to death while she was about eight months pregnant has been named as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at a house in Croydon, south London, in the early hours of Saturday.

Her baby was delivered at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where it remains critical.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and a 37-year-old man also arrested has been released under investigation.

Scotland Yard has said it was keeping an "open mind as to motive".

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman described it as "a horrific incident" and said the force's "sympathies go out to [the woman's] devastated family".

A cordon is in place at the property in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath.

Chandra Mutucumarana, who has lived in the street since 1976, said he was "utterly shocked" and neighbours were "upset for her but hopeful for the child".

A post-mortem examination is due to be held.

Image caption The forensic team was seen arriving on Sunday morning