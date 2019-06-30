Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Coldharbour Lane just before 18:00 BST on Saturday

A 54-year-old man has died after being assaulted in Brixton, south London.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Coldharbour Lane just before 18:00 BST on Saturday and arrested the injured man. He was taken to hospital where he died at 22:10.

Two men, aged 62 and 66, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police watchdog and the Met's directorate of professional standards have been notified, because the man died while in police custody.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be scheduled "in due course", police said.