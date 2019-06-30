Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight on Sutherland Walk at about 04:50 BST

An 18-year-old who died after taking himself to hospital with stab wounds had reportedly been involved in a fight in south-east London, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, at about 04:50 BST, but found no victim.

They believe he "self-presented" at hospital, where he died just after 07:20.

Two 22-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody.

The latest victim is the fourth person to die as a result of violent crime in London this weekend.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us immediately to tell us what they know.

"An 18-year-old has lost his life in violent circumstances and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened."

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

The latest death follows the fatal stabbing of a heavily pregnant woman in Croydon, the killing of a man in Newham and the death of a 54-year-old man in Brixton after reports of a fight, all of which took place on Saturday.