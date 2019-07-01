Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in south London in the early hours of Saturday

A heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death in south London has been described as "a beautiful person" and "amazingly intelligent".

Tributes have been paid to 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who was pronounced dead at a house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon, on Saturday.

Her baby was delivered at the scene and is in hospital in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, Scotland Yard said.

A 37-year-old man, who was also held on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation. The Met said it was keeping an "open mind as to motive" .

'Devastated'

Ms Fauvrelle's brother paid tribute to her on Facebook.

In a post, Stephan Alexander Simpson, said: "Words can't describe the pain we're feeling. You couldn't have been a better sister, and I thank you for always being there for me, helping whenever I needed it.

"A beautiful person who's life has been taken from her. I'll stay strong, you'll always be in my thoughts, so please keep watching over us. I love you more than you can possibly imagine. Rest in peace Kelly."

Aaleeah Knowles also paid tribute to Ms Fauvrelle, saying: "Kelly - I'm devastated to hear what happened to you. You didn't deserve this. You were amazingly intelligent and bright and I'm just devastated."

One Twitter user said: "I am so sorry to the family of Kelly Mary, no mother nor baby should have to be hurt in anyway let alone this way."

I am so sorry to the family of Kellymary, no mother nor baby should have to be hurt in anyway let alone this way. I pray Kellymary's child survives, I pray for her soul and family. This is tragic #KellymaryFauvrelle #RestInPeace

Linda Onar added: "What a wicked world we are living in, how could another human being do such a callous act on a young woman pregnant with child? She had her whole life ahead of her.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of Kelly. Just hoping and praying the little one pulls through."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Fauvrelle was found with stab wounds at a property in Raymead Avenue

Medics fought to save Ms Fauvrelle after being called at about 03:30 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held soon, the Met said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A forensic team was seen arriving on Sunday morning

On Twitter, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

"My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost."

The weekend saw three other murders in the capital.

A 54-year-old man died after being assaulted in Brixton and a man believed to be in his late 20s was stabbed to death in Newham.

An 18-year-old also died after taking himself to hospital with stab wounds following a fight in Walworth.