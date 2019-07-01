Image copyright Met Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Yusuf Mohamed died from a single stab wound

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death inside a west London shop as he tried to hide following a fight.

Yusuf Mohamed was attacked in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush, on 26 June.

Witnesses said the 18-year-old went into the store "for cover" but was followed and stabbed.

The Met Police said two males, aged 17 and 18, were held on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remain in custody at police stations in south London.

Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics but died at the scene

A post-mortem examination found 18-year-old Mr Mohamed died from a single stab wound.

Det Ch Insp Rob Pack said that while two arrests had been made it was "vital that we piece together the minutes leading up to the fatal stabbing" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.