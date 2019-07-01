London

Newham stab murder: Suspect arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 28-year-old who was stabbed in east London.

The victim, 28, was found with multiple stab wounds at the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street in East Ham, Newham on Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified.

Scotland Yard said a 23-year-old man was arrested after he handed himself into police. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

